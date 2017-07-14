You are here: Home -

Revealed: The most stressful cities to move home

14/07/2017
Moving house is a breeze in some places, but not so easy in others
London are Edinburgh are the two most stressful cities to move home in, according to research from Moneysupermarket.

The price comparison site identified the most and least stressful places in the UK to move house, as well as looking at the biggest causes of stress.

Over half (56%) of respondents said that the process of getting everything into their new home was the biggest nightmare, closely followed by slow or no wi-fi (51%) and not having a working kitchen (40%).

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “There’s no escaping the fact that moving day is stressful, but a way to minimise the pain is to plan ahead as much as possible.”

Top 5 least stressful cities to move to
Wolverhampton
Manchester
Nottingham
Derby
Newcastle upon Tyne.

Top 5 most stressful cities to move to
London
Edinburgh
Birmingham
Plymouth
Sheffield.

