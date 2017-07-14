Revealed: The most stressful cities to move home

Moving house is a breeze in some places, but not so easy in others

London are Edinburgh are the two most stressful cities to move home in, according to research from Moneysupermarket.

The price comparison site identified the most and least stressful places in the UK to move house, as well as looking at the biggest causes of stress.

Over half (56%) of respondents said that the process of getting everything into their new home was the biggest nightmare, closely followed by slow or no wi-fi (51%) and not having a working kitchen (40%).

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “There’s no escaping the fact that moving day is stressful, but a way to minimise the pain is to plan ahead as much as possible.”

Top 5 least stressful cities to move to

Wolverhampton

Manchester

Nottingham

Derby

Newcastle upon Tyne.

Top 5 most stressful cities to move to

London

Edinburgh

Birmingham

Plymouth

Sheffield.