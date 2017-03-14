You are here: Home -

Revealed: London’s top commuter towns

0
Written by:
14/03/2017
Which town has the best combination of travel time to London, house prices and life satisfaction?
Revealed: London’s top commuter towns

Swanley in Kent is London’s best commuter town, according to new research from TotallyMoney.com.

The website said that it had the best combination of travel time to London by train (29 minutes), cost of a season ticket (£3,428), life satisfaction and average house prices (£353,854).

The town was closely followed by Bushey in Hertfordshire.

At the other end of the scale was Weybridge in Surrey, which was found to be the least attractive commuter town, with average house prices of an eye-watering £916,501.

Joe Gardiner, head of brand and communications at TotallyMoney.com, said: “Like so many decisions in life, finding the perfect place you can call home is about balancing what’s important to you.

“Our research has found that more affordable housing and a greater overall satisfaction with life is a powerful draw for people looking to get out of London.

“So, if you’re willing spend a little longer on the train on your morning commute, you might find that your ideal location lies outside the M25 in one of the table-topping towns of Kent or Hertfordshire.”

TotallyMoney.com has created an interactive tool that lets you find your perfect commuter town by imputing how much you are willing to spend on a season ticket, how long you want you commute to be and the amount you are willing to spend on a home.

 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2276050-flats-uk2
A third of UK homes for sale have no garden

Green-fingered househunters will have to be picky about where they buy, especially in the capital

Close