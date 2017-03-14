Revealed: London’s top commuter towns

Which town has the best combination of travel time to London, house prices and life satisfaction?

Swanley in Kent is London’s best commuter town, according to new research from TotallyMoney.com.

The website said that it had the best combination of travel time to London by train (29 minutes), cost of a season ticket (£3,428), life satisfaction and average house prices (£353,854).

The town was closely followed by Bushey in Hertfordshire.

At the other end of the scale was Weybridge in Surrey, which was found to be the least attractive commuter town, with average house prices of an eye-watering £916,501.

Joe Gardiner, head of brand and communications at TotallyMoney.com, said: “Like so many decisions in life, finding the perfect place you can call home is about balancing what’s important to you.

“Our research has found that more affordable housing and a greater overall satisfaction with life is a powerful draw for people looking to get out of London.

“So, if you’re willing spend a little longer on the train on your morning commute, you might find that your ideal location lies outside the M25 in one of the table-topping towns of Kent or Hertfordshire.”

TotallyMoney.com has created an interactive tool that lets you find your perfect commuter town by imputing how much you are willing to spend on a season ticket, how long you want you commute to be and the amount you are willing to spend on a home.