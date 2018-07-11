You are here: Home -

West Midlands is the strongest UK region for house price growth

0
Written by:
11/07/2018
The second quarter of 2018 was an overall soft patch for UK house prices
West Midlands is the strongest UK region for house price growth

West Midlands recorded the fastest year-on-year increase in house prices in the UK, according to Halifax, with prices rising 7% in the region in the second quarter.

This is compared to an overall UK rise of just 2.1%, down from 2.4% in quarter one, with Scotland and Wales both outperforming the average 3.7%.

Three of the 12 UK regions experienced a drop in house prices, led by Yorkshire & Humber where prices fell by 3.1%.

Capital gains

Average prices in London ticked up 0.6%, the first rise in the capital since the third quarter of last year.

The average UK house price now stands at £227,494, up £4,583 over the last year.

Tim Moore, associate director at IHS Markit said: “The latest figures confirm a further cooling of the UK housing market heading into the summer, with annual price inflation easing to its weakest since the start of 2013. Affordability constraints, the prospect of higher interest rates and heightened economic uncertainty all appear to have held back house prices in the second quarter of this year.

“A wide regional divergence in house price trends continued in quarter two, highlighting that market conditions remain overwhelmingly driven by local supply and demand fundamentals. Against this backdrop, the West Midlands recorded the fastest annual house price rise of any UK region, supported by a resilient regional economy, a tailwind from internal migration and future transport infrastructure spending.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2348268-help-to-buy-logo_social_watermark
West Brom launches Help to Buy remortgages

It's one of the few lenders with a specific remortgage option aimed at Help to Buy mortgage holders

Close