Virgin Money kicks off 2017 with new mortgage range

The lender has launched a raft of competitive residential and buy-to-let deals

Virgin Money has announced the launch of a new range of mortgage deals, comprising residential and buy-to-let products.

The product range includes a two-year 60% loan-to-value (LTV) buy-to-let mortgage at 1.59% as well as a two-year residential fixed rate up to 90% LTV at 2.84% for first-time buyers with no fee and £1,000 cashback.

The lender is also offering a five-year residential loan up to 65% LTV at 1.89% and a five-year Help to Buy Equity mortgage at up to 75% LTV at 2.59% with no fee and £500 cashback.

Remortgagors can take advantage of a two-year flexible tracker up to 65% LTV at 1.69% with a £995 fee and free valuation and legal fees for remortgages.

Peter Rogerson, Virgin Money’s commercial director for mortgages, said: “To kick off the year we have launched a new range of red hot mortgage products that offer competitive rates to help home buyers get onto the property ladder, support those looking to move home and a great deal for landlords.”