You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Virgin Money kicks off 2017 with new mortgage range

0
Written by:
04/01/2017
The lender has launched a raft of competitive residential and buy-to-let deals
Virgin Money kicks off 2017 with new mortgage range

Virgin Money has announced the launch of a new range of mortgage deals, comprising residential and buy-to-let products.

The product range includes a two-year 60% loan-to-value (LTV) buy-to-let mortgage at 1.59% as well as a two-year residential fixed rate up to 90% LTV at 2.84% for first-time buyers with no fee and £1,000 cashback.

The lender is also offering a five-year residential loan up to 65% LTV at 1.89% and a five-year Help to Buy Equity mortgage at up to 75% LTV at 2.59% with no fee and £500 cashback.

Remortgagors can take advantage of a two-year flexible tracker up to 65% LTV at 1.69% with a £995 fee and free valuation and legal fees for remortgages.

Peter Rogerson, Virgin Money’s commercial director for mortgages, said: “To kick off the year we have launched a new range of red hot mortgage products that offer competitive rates to help home buyers get onto the property ladder, support those looking to move home and a great deal for landlords.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
house price predictions
2017 housing forecast – demand to fall but prices to rise

A shortage of housing will shore up prices despite huge economic uncertainty ahead

Close