You are here: Home - Second Charge Mortgages - News -

Surge in demand for second charge debt consolidation loans

0
Written by:
08/03/2017
More borrowers are turning to second charge mortgages to consolidate other debts, according to master mortgage broker Clever Lending.
Surge in demand for second charge debt consolidation loans

The early part of 2017 saw a sharp rise in the number of mortgage advisers looking for second charge loans for clients concerned about their debt.

According to figures from the Bank of England, Brits’ personal debt grew 10.8% in the year to 30 November 2016 to stand at £192.2bn – the highest level since December 2008.

This notable growth in the level of household debt, alongside record low rates on second charge products, are combining to boost demand for second charge, according to Clever Lending.

The master broker points out that, if borrowers are paying a low interest rate on their main mortgage, or they are within an Early Repayment Charge period, a second mortgage can be the most sensible way to consolidate debt.

Sam Kirtikar, managing director at Clever Lending, said: “There are more low rate second charge products on the market than ever before, many at highly attractive rates, so there are real opportunities now for brokers to help their clients. Although we can quickly source lenders who can individually underwrite cases where the customer has debt worries, getting a client’s credit profile in order can help their longer term financial situation. So it’s not just about the here and now.

 

“Secured loans should be considered as a viable debt solution offering products that are affordable and sustainable.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

Tag Box

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_580537861
How second charge mortgages can help older borrowers

Second charge mortgages can provide useful finance for the over-forties who may not be offered extended borrowing by their existing...

Close