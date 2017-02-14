You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Love is…..a joint mortgage

14/02/2017
Taking out a joint mortgage is considered by many to be a bigger commitment than marriage
Four in 10 Brits now believe having a joint mortgage represents a greater commitment than tying the knot, according to new research from Zoopla.

The property portal said that the average couple is together for three years, three months and 12 days before they commit to buying a property together.
 
Women are the most dominant when it comes to the property search, with 40% taking control compared to 30% of men. In fact, two thirds (65%) of men would trust their partner to view properties in their absence and a further 34% even admit they’d let their partner put in an offer without having seen the property themselves.

Big spenders

More than a fifth of homeowners went over budget (by an average of £10,385), with 21% of men taking responsibility for the decision, compared to just 7% of women.

The results also revealed that men are more willing to compromise on what they want from a property in order to suit their partner’s needs – 79% say they’re prepared to make sacrifices compared to 60% of women.
 
Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla, advised: “Before you start your property search, sit down together and agree on the core elements of what you are looking for in a home. Key points to agree on include budget, location and the level of work – from a lick of paint to a complete renovation – you are willing to put in. Being on the same page from the outset will take pressure off your search, avoid time wasting and – most important of all – arguments.”

