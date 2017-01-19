Aldermore snips buy-to-let mortgage rates

The lender has reduced two-year fixed rate deals for landlord purchasers and remortgagors

Aldermore has announced that from today it has cut the rates on a selection of its buy-to-let mortgages.

The specialist lender has reduced its two-year fixed rates for landlords on purchases and remortgages, as well as offering some mortgages with a reduced fee.

The new range of two-year fixed rates includes two deals available up to 75% of the property’s value – one priced at 3.48% with a product fee of 2.5%, and another at 3.98%, with a product fee of £1,999.

For borrowers with just 20% upfront there are two new deals available up to 80% of the property’s value – one priced at 3.88% with a product fee of 2.5%, and another at 4.38%, with a product fee of £1,999.