You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Aldermore snips buy-to-let mortgage rates

0
Written by:
19/01/2017
The lender has reduced two-year fixed rate deals for landlord purchasers and remortgagors
Aldermore snips buy-to-let mortgage rates

Aldermore has announced that from today it has cut the rates on a selection of its buy-to-let mortgages.

The specialist lender has reduced its two-year fixed rates for landlords on purchases and remortgages, as well as offering some mortgages with a reduced fee.

The new range of two-year fixed rates includes two deals available up to 75% of the property’s value – one priced at 3.48% with a product fee of 2.5%, and another at 3.98%, with a product fee of £1,999.

For borrowers with just 20% upfront there are two new deals available up to 80% of the property’s value – one priced at 3.88% with a product fee of 2.5%, and another at 4.38%, with a product fee of £1,999.

The new rates available with no product fees are:

  • 4.48% to 75% of the property’s value (with no product fee, and an application fee of £199)
  • 4.88% to 80% of the property’s value (with no product fee, and an application fee of £199).

Charles Haresnape, group managing director, mortgages, at Aldermore, said: “The latest data from the CML, for November, saw the highest level of gross buy-to-let lending since the changes to stamp duty in April, and our new products for private individuals reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UK’s landlords.

“With persistent supply pressures, the UK’s private rental sector continues to play an increasingly important role in the housing market. While much has been made of the recent changes to buy-to-let, the majority of landlords see buy-to-let property as a long-term investment, and we can expect to see robust growth in the sector during the rest of the year.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
rent
Slowdown in central London rental market

Landlords follow tenants out of London as rental demand falls

Close