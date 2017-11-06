You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

How to storm-proof your home

06/11/2017
These top tips can help protect your property from the worst of the winter weather
It’s been 30 years since the Great Storm battered the UK with hurricane-force winds, but Storms Ophelia and Brian have already sent 80mph winds sweeping across the country.

And there’s still a lot of winter to come.

Halifax Home Insurance handled almost 3500 claims were handled by Halifax Home Insurance for storm damages last winter, 50% higher than claim volumes in the milder summer months, due in part to Storm Doris which hit the UK in February 2017.

David Rochester, head of underwriting for Halifax Home Insurance, said: “With winter approaching, we are advising homeowners to take steps now to prepare their properties for stormy weather – being proactive could save a lot of time and money if the worst happens.

“The most important thing is having your insurer’s emergency contact details to hand and staying up to date with weather warnings, so you can prepare ahead of time.”

Halifax Home Insurance has published its top 10 tips to homeowners to help you protect your property:

Batten down the hatches. Keep all gates, doors and windows securely fastened in preparation for strong winds.

Go with your gut(ter). Clear all gutters and pipes of debris to prevent overflow in the case of heavy rains.

A tree-mendous idea. Cut back any branches hanging close to your property – these can cause damage to windows and roofs during windy weather.

Keep your hands and feet inside. Secure all loose external fittings on your house – lights, alarms, hanging plants – and consider moving garden furniture to a sheltered spot.

Powering ahead. Charge your mobile phone and make sure it has your insurer’s emergency number on as well as any emergency contacts.

Be ruthless, not roof-less. Check the condition of your roof and chimney in advance for any cracked or broken tiles – take photos if needed.

Gearing up. Keep a home emergency kit prepared in case you lose power, containing essential items such as torches, tinned food, blankets and warm clothing, home insurance documents and emergency contact details.

Insurance reassurance. Check your insurance coverage beforehand so you know exactly what you’re covered for and who to contact if the worst happens.

Stay tuned… The Met Office provides live storm updates via Twitter and email, while you can register for flood alerts by calling Floodline on 0345 998 1199.

Don’t get bogged down. If flood warnings are issued, install sandbags on doors, windows and any other gaps; move electrical equipment and sentimental items upstairs; disconnect all pipes to washing machines and dishwashers and turn off water, gas and electricity mains. You can ask your supplier how to do this if you are unsure.

