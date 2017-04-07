Upfront costs cut by Accord Mortgages

The lender has introduced a low-fee option across its mortgage range

Accord Mortgages has today launched a range of low fee mortgages for borrowers with lower loan sizes.

The new two-year fixed rate deals come with a £495 fee, and are targeted at those looking to keep the upfront costs of buying a home or remortgaging to a minimum.

The broker-only lender, part of Yorkshire Building Society, will offer the mortgages across its range at 65%, 75%, 80% and 85% loan-to-values (LTVs).

The deals

There is a 1.47% two-year fix with a £495 fee available to both house buyers and remortgage customers with a 25% deposit, which includes free standard valuation.

Remortgage customers can also benefit from a 1.48% two-year fix at 75% which comes with £250 cashback on completion and free standard valuation plus a £495 product fee.

Accord has also made rate reductions on a range of 65%, 75%, 80% and 85% LTV mortgages with a standard fee, by up to 0.18%. There is a new two-year fixed rate mortgage at 1.58% which is available to house purchasers with a 15% deposit. The mortgage has a £995 product fee and has the additional features for £250 cashback on completion and a £995 fee.

David Robinson, national intermediary sales manager at Accord, said: “Rates continue to remain low for borrowers and we’re helping to ensure those borrowers seeking to pay lower fees are also benefiting.

“A lot of borrowers are attracted to a headline low rate but the size of their loan will determine which deal costs them the least overall, which is something their broker can help them with.

“Our fixed rate mortgages – particularly the two year options – have been popular with borrowers looking for low-fee products and our new offerings also come with added features such as cashback on completion or free valuation, which can help to keep down costs even further.”