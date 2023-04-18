You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

140,000 landlords retire and sell up each year

0
Written by:
18/04/2023
As the landlord demographic ages, more are leaving the buy-to-let sector, but who is replacing them?
140,000 landlords retire and sell up each year

Older landlords are retiring and leaving the buy-to-let market, said Hamptons.

The estate and lettings agency estimated that around 140,000 landlords retired in 2022, accounting for nearly three-quarters (73%) of all landlord sales.

In its March Lettings Index, Hamptons predicted this figure will rise over the coming years, with around 96,000 landlords turning 65 each coming year across Great Britain. This is in addition to the almost one million landlords (924,000) who are already over the age of 65.

Nationally there are around 2.75m landlords.

First ever buy-to-let landlords

Just over half (51%) of today’s total number of outstanding buy-to-let mortgages were taken out between 1996 and 2007, when buy-to-let was first launched as a mortgage product.

It’s this cohort of ageing investors that are now increasingly likely to sell up and cash out, said Hamptons, leaving a gap which is not being filled by new landlords.

Many of the first buy-to-let mortgages were used to purchase new low-rise city centre flats and it’s these flats which form the largest proportion of sales by today’s long-term landlords.

Age is the main reason for selling, but the decision has been compounded by lower-than-average returns and higher interest rates. These factors, plus tighter regulation, have motivated landlords to sell and also put off potential new landlords.

Hamptons explained that, ‘while the tax and regulatory changes haven’t driven a buy-to-let sell off, they have stemmed the next generation of landlords. The number of new purchases by landlords has remained relatively muted. Millennials, who have struggled to get onto the housing ladder, have not been in a position to afford or consider purchasing a buy-to-let too’.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.