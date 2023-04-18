You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Aldermore slashes rates and introduces free valuations

Written by: Anna Sagar
18/04/2023
The lender has reduced the cost of its residential and buy-to-let mortgages
Aldermore has lowered residential deals by up to 0.35 percentage points and buy-to-let products by 0.1 percentage points.

The lender added that it will offer free valuations for all mortgage applications on residential owner-occupied products and single residential buy-to-let properties. This includes those submitted on multi-property applications.

On the residential side, its two-year fix for new borrowers at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee has gone down by 0.35 percentage points to 6.39 per cent.

Its five-year fix at 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee has decreased by 0.35 percentage points to 6.39 per cent.

The lender’s no-fee two-year fix at 90 per cent LTV for new customers has also gone down by 0.35 percentage points to 6.64 per cent, along with its five-year fixed rate version which is priced at 6.49 per cent.

Aldermore has lowered all five-year fixes by 0.1 percentage points at 75 per cent LTV.

For individual landlords with single residential investment properties, its five-year fix with 1.5 per cent fee at 75 per cent LTV stands at 5.44 per cent, and its five-year fix for properties with an EPC rating between A and C at the same LTV tier is priced at 5.34 per cent.

The lender has also brought out a five-year fix with no fee at 75 per cent LTV, priced at 5.74 per cent.

For company landlords with single residential investment properties, its five-year fix with 1.5 per cent fee at 75 per cent LTV stands at 5.44 per cent.

Its no-fee version is 5.74 per cent and its product for properties with an EPC rating between A and C is 5.34 per cent.

The multi-property product for individuals and company landlords with investment properties, has a five-year fix at 75 per cent with 1.5 per cent fee with a rate of 5.34 per cent, and the no-fee version is 5.64 per cent.

On the product switch side, residential owner-occupied deals have been cut, with its two and five-year fix options at 95 per cent LTV falling by 0.35 percentage points to 6.39 per cent.

The five-year fixed buy-to-let product switch, which is for individual landlords with single residential investment properties, has fallen by 0.1 percentage points across all LTV bands and stands at 5.74 per cent.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “The homebuying process is costly and fees can quickly accumulate, which is why we’re delighted to offer free valuations for both owner-occupier and single residential buy-to-let applications.

“We’re also pleased to reduce rates across our mortgage range, giving customers more affordable options and even more choice to support their homebuying goals.”

