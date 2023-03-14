You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Almost half of landlords positive about future of the buy-to-let market

Written by: Anna Sagar
14/03/2023
High demand for rented properties alongside strong rental yields are boosting the confidence of some landlords
Landlords are feeling bullish about the buy-to-let market, according to a recent survey from Landbay .

The lender collated views from 700 landlords and found the strongest positive sentiment came from landlords with 11 to 20 properties, with 41 per cent feeling optimistic.

Over a quarter of landlords with four to 10 properties had the same reaction.

Landlords pointed to high occupancy rates along with high demand and strong rental yields. Other points raised include sound management and good service putting established landlords ahead, as well as new regulation and tax changes benefitting more professional landlords.

Nearly half off landlords felt positive about the UK economy and said they expected it to bounce back.

Paul Brett, managing director, intermediaries at Landbay, said: “It’s certainly encouraging to see a strong proportion of landlords remaining positive about the future prospects of both their business and the UK economy.

“After all, landlords play a critical role in the wider housing mix in the UK, with one-in-five households in England and Wales relying on rented housing.”

He continued: “As a lender to the buy-to-let market, we’re incredibly positive about the future of the sector and remain driven to support our customers through a diverse product range.

“Whilst some may still feel unsure based on the current uncertainty and government policy, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Not only are lenders like us ready and willing to lend, but tenants across the country are ready to rent.”

