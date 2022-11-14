Buy to Let
Average monthly rent now tops £1,200
The average rent on a newly let home in Great Britain rose to £1,204 a month, said Hamptons, passing the £1,200 mark for the first time.
The estate and letting agent said that the average tenant pays an extra £960 per year in rent compared to last year.
In Greater London rents passed £2,100 pcm for the first time in October 2022.
Post-pandemic rental market
Rents in every area of the country are now above where they were at the beginning of Covid, said Hamptons.
Since Jan 2020, rents have risen 19% across Great Britain, equating to an additional £2,351 a year.
Rapid rental growth over the last few years means that the average privately rented household in Great Britain is now spending 44% of their post-tax income on rent, the highest share since Hamptons’ records began in 2010.
London remains least affordable, with the average rent taking up 62% of the average renting household’s post-tax income.