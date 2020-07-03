You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Best buy-to-let locations for overall return revealed

0
Written by:
03/07/2020
Landlords may look for yield but capital growth matters too, and these places offer the perfect combination
Best buy-to-let locations for overall return revealed

Glasgow may be home to the highest average rental yield currently, but the best combination of yield and price growth in the UK is in Rossendale, according to Howsy.

The lettings management platform found that the Lancashire borough has a marginally below-average yield of 4%, but with property values increasing by 18% in the last year, it’s home to the highest combination of rental income and house price growth.

The Wyre Forest is in second place, with a below-average rental yield of 3%, but prices up 17% in the last year, making it an excellent all-round investment.

Pendle is home to an above-average rental yield of 6% with price growth at 13% annually, while Hackney offers current rental returns of 3% with property values up 15% annually.

Gravesham, Hyndburn, Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster, Dundee and Leicester also rank high where the combination of rental yields and house price appreciation is concerned.

Regional picture

Across the UK, house prices are up just 2% annually while yields currently sit at 5%.

However, regionally London is home to the most favourable combination with an increase of 5% in property values, while the average buy-to-let returns a 4% yield.

The North West and South West also offer a similar combination of 3% and 4% in house price growth and 5% and 4% in rental yields respectively.

Founder and CEO of Howsy, Calum Brannan, said: “As a landlord, it can be easy to get bogged down in the almost immediate financial viability of a buy-to-let investment. Understandable given the unpredictability of house price growth in the long-term and so the rental yield available is often the only current data available during the decision-making process.

“However, there are plenty of areas across the UK that might not present the best yields nationally but have delivered a substantially larger return where house price growth is concerned.

“As the figures show, this isn’t restricted to one area of the market, and this is certainly something to be considered when investing. For the majority of landlords, their portfolio is their pension pot and so while ongoing rental income is essential, keeping an eye on cashing out and the overall value of your portfolio when you do is also advised.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
fixed rate
TSB launches five-year fixed mortgage with no early exit fee

Borrowers can take the security of a five-year fixed rate alongside the flexibility to switch to a new deal after...

Close