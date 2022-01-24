You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Buy-to-let mortgage boost for landlords

0
Written by:
24/01/2022
There are now over 3,000 products on the market for landlords to choose from, but two-year rates are up alongside mortgage choice
Buy-to-let mortgage boost for landlords

There are now 3,528 buy-to-let products on offer to landlords, the highest number recorded by Moneyfacts since 2007.

The financial information provider said products rose by 222 in the last month alone and are up by 945 since the start of the pandemic.

There has also been a rise in the number of products on offer to landlords with smaller deposits or levels of equity, indicating a level of confidence in the sector.

After falling to only four deals on offer in November 2021, there are now 28 products available at 85% of the property’s value, the highest this number has been since March 2020 and a vast improvement on last year, when January 2021 saw no options available in this bracket.

Rates rising

The average two-year fixed buy-to-let rate has risen for the second month in a row, rising by 0.04% to 2.94% – the highest this has been since September 2021 (2.94%).

The average five-year fixed rate has remained at 3.18% since October 2021.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Landlords looking to secure a five-year fixed rate in the brackets between 65% and 80% LTV will find that the average five-year fixed rates in these tiers fell month-on-month, which is great news for those hoping to protect themselves from potential future rate rises with the stability of a mid-term fixed rate deal.

“Those who took out a 75% LTV five-year fixed rate in 2017 and are looking for an equivalent deal now will find that, at 3.19%, the average rate is 0.70% lower now than when they secured their previous deal.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.