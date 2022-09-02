You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Decent Homes Standards could be introduced to Private Rented Sector

02/09/2022
The government wants to improve the quality of privately rented homes and has proposed a set of minimum standards that landlords should comply with
The government wants to introduce a new Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector.

It said the move would benefit millions of renters, describing its proposals as ‘the biggest shake up of the private rented sector in 30 years’.

The social housing sector has been subject to a similar decent homes standard since 2001. Over the last decade poor quality social housing has reduced by over a third.

The Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities is now asking for views from tenants, landlords, councils and housing groups about its proposal to ensure landlords are legally bound to make sure their property meets a reasonable standard.

The consultation forms part of the new deal for renters to make sure homes are safe and secure.

Improving rented homes

The government said that the majority of landlords in the private rented sector already meet high standards but a significant minority are failing to meet these.

Over a fifth of the 4.4 million privately rented homes in England are in poor condition.

The proposed new standards would require landlords to keep their rental properties in a good state of repair with efficient heating, suitable facilities, and free from serious hazards like major damp or fire risks.

Housing Secretary Greg Clark said: “I want to see a thriving private rented sector, but that does not mean that tenants should have to suffer homes that are not of decent standard. This consultation asks what the minimum standard for privately rented homes should be.”

Gavin Smart, chief executive at Chartered Institute of Housing, added: “All renters should be able to live in decent, well maintained homes. We welcome the commitment to introduce a new Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector as part of the government’s new deal for renters.”

Representing landlords, Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “Standards in the private rented sector generally good and continue to improve. That is why private renters are more likely to be satisfied with their accommodation than those in the social rented sector.

“In the end, all the laws in the world will do nothing without improved enforcement against the minority of landlords who tarnish the reputation of the responsible, law-abiding majority. That requires properly resourced councils tackling the criminals and rogues, whilst allowing the responsible majority to easily prove their home is safe and compliant.”

