You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Half of landlords would adapt their properties for older tenants

0
Written by:
18/01/2023
Landlords have a strong track record of meeting the needs of their tenants
Half of landlords would adapt their properties for older tenants

Half of landlords are prepared to make changes to their property to accommodate the needs of older tenants, according to research by Paragon Bank.

The buy-to-let specialist lender’s analysis of Government data showed that the number of households in the private rented sector aged between 45 and 64 increased by 70% over the past 10 years, with those aged 65 or over increasing by 38%.

Many of this age group are expected to remain in rented accommodation, according to the bank’s report.

Supporting older tenants

Paragon’s research also revealed that 46% of landlords would be happy to fund property alterations to cater for older tenants. The survey of nearly 800 landlords revealed that the average amount they would invest is £985.

Over a fifth (21%) of landlords said they would invest up to £1,000, with 11% investing up to £3,000 to adapt the property. Meanwhile, 5% would invest £5,000 or more.

Landlords view older tenants as advantageous due to the fact they tend to prefer to have longer tenancies (65%), are more respectful of neighbours and the community (63%) and are reliable (58%).

Richard Rowntree, Paragon Bank’s managing director of mortgages, said: “The idea that the private rented sector is the tenure of the young is outdated. Over half of tenants today are over the age of 35 and, if current trends continue, the average age of tenants living in the sector will only rise.

“As with other distinct tenant groups – young couples and students to name but two – older tenants have their specific requirements. Over 65s are more likely to live alone and in smaller homes, for example, and the sector will need to adapt and evolve to cater for this ageing tenant population. Landlords will need to target smaller homes and be prepared for their tenant to adapt the home to suit their needs.”

“The good news is that landlords have a strong track record of meeting the needs of their tenants and I’m confident that they will be ready to respond to meet this changing demographic.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/