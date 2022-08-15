Holiday lets remain popular despite easing of Covid restrictions

The staycation boom led to a rise in demand for holiday let mortgages last year, but interest in the products remains high

The holiday let mortgage market is still extremely popular with investors, despite the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, said Hampshire Trust Bank.

The specialist mortgage lender found that 55% of mortgage advisers it polled said they’d helped clients to arrange a holiday let mortgage over the past 12 months.

An overwhelming majority (84%) of mortgage brokers said they’d received more holiday let enquiries since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Nearly half (48%) added that they’d seen even seen more enquiries since restrictions were lifted earlier in the year.

Popular locations

Brokers were also asked what the most popular regions in the UK for holiday let enquiries were over the past 12 months. For 54% or respondents, the South West of England was the most popular location, followed by Cumbria and the Lake District (26%), the South Coast (23%) and East Anglia (14%).

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director, specialist mortgages, at Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “These findings show there is still significant demand for holiday let mortgages. The staycation boom we witnessed during the pandemic shows little sign of abating in the short-term.

“The fact that almost half of brokers taking part in the webinar have seen an increase in enquiries since Covid restrictions were lifted clearly indicates the strength of demand for holiday let mortgages in the UK.”