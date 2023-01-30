You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Labour plans to review rental market in bid to protect tenants

0
Written by:
30/01/2023
The party has pledged to introduce reforms within 100 days of coming to power if it wins next election
The Labour Party said it is planning a big review of the private rental sector within 100 days of coming to power if it wins the next election.

Speaking at the party’s London conference last weekend, Lisa Nandy, shadow levelling up and housing secretary, reiterated the Party’s pledge to launch a Renter’s Charter and a new Decent Homes Standard as part of its housing policy.

She said: “Security in your home, the right to make your home your own and most of all the right to live in a home fit for human habitation is non-negotiable. Because housing isn’t a market. It’s a fundamental human right.”

She added that this would be done in the first 100 days of government, highlighting Labour’s focus on protecting tenants.

Nandy also revealed the reforms would be led by the leader of Hammersmith and Fulham Council, Stephen Cowan.

What is Labour’s Renter’s Charter?

The Labour Party has previously talked about its Renter’s Charter, announced last year, which it said could include:

    • Reduced eviction powers for landlords whose tenants are in rent arrears
    • The end of no-fault evictions
    • The creation of a national landlord register
    • Introduction of a new Decent Homes Standard
    • The right for renters to have pets
    • The right for renters to make reasonable alterations to a property
    • A four-month notice period.
