You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landlords raise rents as tenant numbers grow

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
31/07/2020
Tenant demand is high, driving up rental income, while mortgage rates for landlords remain low
Landlords raise rents as tenant numbers grow

Landlords have seized the opportunity to raise rents as growing numbers of tenants search for somewhere to live, a survey from the Association of Residential Letting Agents (ARLA) found.

The average lettings branch registered 79 new tenants in June, the highest recorded for a June month when typically the summer lull begins to set in.

This is compared to 70 tenants on average in May and 82 in February, before lockdown began.

Just under 30 per cent of letting agents said landlords had increased rents in June, compared to 14 per cent in May. Despite this, it was still the lowest number of rent increases noted by agents for a June month since 2016.

Agents also reported an average of 200 properties being managed per branch; an all-time June high. This was down slightly from 208 in May, but represented strong activity for the time of year.

Regionally, Yorkshire & Humberside saw the highest number of properties managed, with an average of 264 per branch and Wales had the lowest number of properties on their books, with an average of just 104 per branch.

The average time properties were empty between tenancies decreased to four weeks in June from five weeks during May.

This is still the longest period on record properties have remained void between tenancies for the month of June, with a previously consistent figure of three weeks.

Phil Keddie, president of ARLA Propertymark, said: “Our latest figures show that the rental market is continuing to pick up following the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The record-breaking supply of rental stock and demand from tenants for this time of year paints an optimistic picture for the summer months, indicating that the market will be more active than the usual seasonal lull.

“As the market continues to recover from the pandemic, it’s essential that everyone continues to keep up with their rent in order to sustain the market and help boost the economy during these uncertain times.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Top tips for borrowers and househunters on furlough

How to prepare your finances if you're worried about redundancy when the furlough scheme ends

Close