You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

More than a quarter of landlords plan to sell properties

0
Written by:
07/11/2022
A survey of mortgage brokers found many of their buy-to-let clients are planning to exit the private rented sector
More than a quarter of landlords plan to sell properties

Brokers say that more than a quarter of their landlord clients plan to sell properties, according to research by broker forum, cherryplc.co.uk.

The survey revealed that 28% of landlord clients are planning to sell properties, as a result of the current challenging buy-to-let environment.

Just over a quarter of landlords will make no changes to their investment in the current climate and 3% intend to buy more properties.

Nearly four in 10 (39) said they plan to increase rents.

Donna Hopton, director at cherry, said: “Recent turbulence in the money markets has impacted all mortgage clients, but buy-to-let has arguably been hit hardest given the detrimental impact that higher rates have on stress testing and the loan sizes available to property investors.

“If you then consider the stream of regulatory and tax changes that landlords have had to deal with in recent years, combined with upcoming EPC requirements, it’s unsurprising that so many are choosing to sell properties.”

Cherry added that there are still many landlords who remain committed to the market.

Mike Cook, chief mortgage officer at MFS, added: “Rising interest rates and the introduction of various regulatory changes in the PRS over recent years has naturally caused some landlords to consider their options. However, we should be wary of overstating the declining appeal of buy-to-let. With huge demand from renters and long-term capital growth on offer, residential properties will continue to attract interest from a wide range of investors.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.