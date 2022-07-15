You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Nearly one in 10 consider buying a holiday let

0
Written by:
15/07/2022
The staycation boom has fuelled demand for holiday lets
Nearly one in 10 consider buying a holiday let

Nearly one in 10 (9%) are seriously considering buying a holiday let in the next five years, according to research from Nottingham Building Society.

And another 21% say they’d potentially purchase one in that timeframe, said the mutual. It found that the staycation boom has inspired millions to consider buying a UK holiday let property.

Holiday lets have become hugely popular in recent years, with over half (52%) of those surveyed who already own one having bought them in the past two years.

The majority (84%) of those surveyed who already own holiday lets said they made more income from them in 2021 than 2020, with nearly a quarter (23%) estimating income was 30% or more higher.

However, the survey revealed that would-be UK holiday let owners are not just in it for the money – 67% say they and their family would go on holiday there every year, while around a third (29%) would consider trips to the property.

One in 10 (10%) say buying a holiday let to permanently live in one day is already in their plans for retirement.

Christie Cook, head of mortgage product at The Nottingham, said: “Buying holiday lets is an aspiration for many – with some planning to go on holiday there, a significant number planning to live there permanently in the future and others seeing them purely as an investment.

“The recent staycation boom has driven interest in UK holiday lets, particularly as the pandemic reintroduced people to the beauty of holidays in the UK.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.