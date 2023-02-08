New buy-to-let tracker mortgages launched by Leeds Building Society

The landlord products are available for purchases and remortgages

Leeds Building Society has launched two new buy-to-let mortgage products.

Both of the landlord products are available for new purchases or for remortgages. They are tracker rates and carry no early repayment charges.

What’s new?

The two new mortgages are both two-year tracker mortgage deals and come with a free standard valuation and a fees assisted legal service for remortgages.

They include a two-year tracker up to 60% of the property’s value at 4.85%, with a £999 fee.

And a two-year tracker up to 75% of the property’s value at 5.2%, with a £999 fee.

Matt Bartle, Leeds Building Society’s director of mortgages, said: “Understanding borrower needs and developing products and lending criteria to support our customers is key to who we are as a mutual.”

“Due to the economic uncertainty, we know that many landlords are looking for tracker products, and we’re pleased we’re able to launch two new buy-to-let mortgages at 60% and 75% loan to value.”