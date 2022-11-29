You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

New tracker mortgage launched for landlords

0
Written by:
29/11/2022
The buy-to-let mortgage has been introduced by The Mortgage Lender to give landlords more flexible borrowing options
New tracker mortgage launched for landlords

The Mortgage Lender has launched a new buy-to-let tracker product for landlords.

It said the new mortgage ‘provides greater choice for borrowers in the current market’.

The buy-to-let mortgage is a two-year tracker rate at 4.86%, which is Bank Base Rate plus 1.86 percentage points.

After two years it reverts to Bank Base Rate plus 4.96 percentage points, which would be 7.96% based on the current Bank Base Rate.

It is available up to 75 per cent of the property’s value and has an application fee of £150 and a completion fee of 2% of the mortgage.

The mortgage comes with Early Repayment Charges in the first year at 2% and the second year at 1%.

More accessible to more landlords

The Mortgage Lender recently reduced its standard buy-to-let minimum loan requirements to £75,000 from £100,000, allowing more borrowers accessibility to the product range.

Steve Griffiths, sales director, said: “The mortgage market and wider economy remains in a state of flux. In response, our new product has been developed with the aim of providing a greater choice of alternative products for borrowers to suit their needs and provide a level of flexibility as they seek financing options at this time.

“This product range highlights our efforts to provide real-life lending solutions to brokers and borrowers, whether remortgaging or financing for the first time.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.