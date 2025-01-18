Atom bank announces rate reductions

Atom bank has cut the interest rates across its range of fixed and variable commercial mortgages.

The lender’s fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.47 percentage points, while variable rates have fallen by up to 0.41 percentage points.

The rate reductions take effect immediately. As a result of the cuts, variable rates now start at 1.65% over base rate, and fixed rates start at 6.23%.

Mortgages between £1m and £4m qualify for a further 0.25 percentage point reduction. This means that variable rate loans that fall within this range could start from 1.40% over base rate and 5.97% on a fixed rate.

David Castling, head of intermediary distribution at Atom bank, said: “Atom bank is passionate about providing the best possible value to business borrowers, so I have no doubt that this rate cut across our fixed and variable products will be welcome.

“There will be businesses up and down the country looking to kick on with their growth ambitions for the year ahead, and this rate reduction will make external funding more accessible for them. Just as important is recognising that all businesses are different and providing that flexibility when assessing an application.”