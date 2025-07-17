Menu

Buy to Let

The Mortgage Works reduces switcher rates for landlords

The Mortgage Works reduces switcher rates for landlords
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
17/07/2025
Updated:
17/07/2025
The Mortgage Works has cut rates by up to 0.30 percentage points across selected buy-to-let products for existing customers.

The specialist buy-to-let lending arm of Nationwide, which operates only through mortgage advisers, has cut the following switcher buy-to-let rates:

•    Two-year fixed rate at 2.78%, with a 3% fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.21 percentage points)
•    Two-year fixed rate at 3.99% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.13 percentage points)
•    Two-year fixed rate at 4.54%, no product fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.06 percentage points).

Switcher buy-to-let Limited Company rate reductions include:
•    Two-year fixed rate at 4.04%, with a 3% product fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.10 percentage points)
•    Two-year fixed rate at 5.14% with a £1,495 product fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.20 percentage points)
•    Five-year fixed rate at 4.69% with a 3% product fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.10 percentage points).

Joe Avarne, senior manager at The Mortgage Works, said: “These latest reductions show our ongoing commitment to supporting our landlords.”

Related
View All

Buy to Let

Renters squeezed by rising rents amid tough competition for homes

Average private rent prices rise 6.7% in June

Buy to Let

Renters squeezed by rising rents amid tough competition for homes

Rental yields hold strong in Q2, says Fleet Mortgages

04/07/2025

Buy to Let

an image of keys and a house that reads 'buy to let' to denote a story about landlords

One in three (33%) want to own a buy-to-let property in the future

27/06/2025

Buy to Let

Priced-out renters swap city life for suburbia

25/06/2025
View All
Tags:
buy-to-let
Nationwide
rate cuts
The Mortgage Works