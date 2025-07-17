The Mortgage Works reduces switcher rates for landlords

The Mortgage Works has cut rates by up to 0.30 percentage points across selected buy-to-let products for existing customers.

The specialist buy-to-let lending arm of Nationwide, which operates only through mortgage advisers, has cut the following switcher buy-to-let rates:

• Two-year fixed rate at 2.78%, with a 3% fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.21 percentage points)

• Two-year fixed rate at 3.99% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.13 percentage points)

• Two-year fixed rate at 4.54%, no product fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.06 percentage points).

Switcher buy-to-let Limited Company rate reductions include:

• Two-year fixed rate at 4.04%, with a 3% product fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.10 percentage points)

• Two-year fixed rate at 5.14% with a £1,495 product fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.20 percentage points)

• Five-year fixed rate at 4.69% with a 3% product fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.10 percentage points).

Joe Avarne, senior manager at The Mortgage Works, said: “These latest reductions show our ongoing commitment to supporting our landlords.”