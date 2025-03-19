Landlord mortgage rates reduced by broker-only arm of Yorkshire Building Society

Accord Mortgages has cut rates across its buy-to-let product range this week by up to 0.15 percentage points.

The reductions from the intermediary-only arm of Yorkshire Building Society are across two-, three- and-five-year fixed rates as well as cuts to two-year tracker options.

The lender has also reduced fees from £3,495 to £1,995 on selected three-year fixed rates.

What’s new?

Highlights of Accord’s new range include:

A two-year fixed rate at 4.19% (was 4.29%) for those remortgaging up to 60% of the property’s value, which comes with a £3,495 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service

A three-year fix at 4.59% (was 4.64%) for house purchasers and those remortgaging at 65% of the property’s value, which comes with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation

A two-year fixed rate at 4.54% (was 4.64%) for those remortgaging up to 75% of the property’s value, which comes with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service

And a five-year fixed rate at 5.04% (was 5.19%) for those remortgaging up to 80% of the property’s value, which comes with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

Aidan Smith, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re so pleased to reduce rates across the range, delivering the best possible value to our brokers and their landlord clients.

“These changes are designed to benefit a variety of landlord borrowers, from those looking for a shorter fix to those preferring something longer-term, as well as those who prefer the alternative offered by a tracker option.”