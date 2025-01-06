Paragon launches five-year fixed rates for landlords

Paragon Bank has launched a range of limited edition five-year fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgages.

The specialist buy-to-let lender’s new products include fee-free and 3% fee options, alongside £3,995 fee products.

The new deals are all available up to 75% of the property’s value.

What’s on offer?

Rates start at 4.94% on the mortgages with a 3% fee, available for Single Self-Contained (SSC) properties rated EPC A-C. The rates rises by five basis points to 4.99% for those with EPC ratings of D or E. It rises again to 5.19% for mortgages on Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

Paragon’s £3,995 fee five-year fix starts at 5.45%, while the nil fee product starts at 5.74% when purchasing or remortgaging SSCs with A-C rated EPCs.

The limited edition products also incur a £299 application fee, while the products with 3% and £3,995 fees are offered with £750 cashback.

Each is suitable for landlords purchasing or remortgaging properties as individuals or through limited company structures in England, Scotland and Wales.

James Harrison, Paragon Bank product manager, said: “We’re kicking off the year with a new limited edition range with rates that are up to 30bps lower that the equivalent core products they replace. This will broaden choice for landlords looking to remortgage or add to their portfolios.

“With rates coming down, we’re seeing an increase in the popularity of mortgages with lower and fixed fees.”