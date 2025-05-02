Renters feel 'overwhelmed' and 'anxious' about finding first property

Renters feel overwhelmed (25%), uncertain (22%), anxious (21%), scared (9%) and out of their depth (4%) when it comes to finding a new property, said UK rental services provider Housing Hand.

Its new report – Understanding Renters in 2025 – reveals a landscape of uncertainty, knowledge gaps and vulnerabilities across the UK rental sector.

Only 5% said they felt any excitement about finding a property to rent and just 4% felt happiness.

Multiple worries and concerns

The concerns from tenants ranged from an inability to find a suitable or affordable property to not being accepted by the landlord if they do find one.

The report also uncovered significant knowledge gaps relating to rental finances. For example, it found that 46% of renters don’t know how deposit protection schemes work and 63% don’t know how long it takes to get their deposit back.

Graham Hayward, managing director of Housing Hand, said: “As a sector, we need to work together to get better at ensuring renters have the information they need to understand the full financial implications of renting a home. This is particularly important with the proposed Renters’ Rights Bill heading through Parliament.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

“There is also a crucial role for the education system to play in supporting young people to understand rental finances. 82% of those we surveyed said they would have liked more financial education at school. This presents a huge opportunity to level up rental financial knowledge for future generations.”