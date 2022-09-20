Nine in 10 landlords have serious concerns over rental reform plans

The government wants to make the rental market fairer for tenants, but many in the sector think the proposals are 'anti-landlord'

Nine in 10 landlords think the government’s plans for rental reform demonstrate an anti-landlord agenda, according to the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).

The association surveyed 3,500 of its landlord members to garner their views on the white paper, A Fairer Private Rented Sector.

And they discovered serious concerns about the proposed changes.

Hostile rhetoric

A significant majority (87%) said the white paper and government rhetoric are hostile towards landlords.

Over three-quarters (77%) went further, suggesting the proposals represent a serious risk to landlords’ businesses, while over seven in 10 said they were ‘being driven out of the sector’.

The NRLA pointed out that this could have a ‘catastrophic impact’ on the supply of homes to rent, at a time when demand is sky-high.

What are the rental reforms?

The white paper, A Fairer Private Rented Sector proposes a ‘New Deal’ to those living in the private rented sector, with quality, affordability and fairness at its heart.

Specifically, this includes banning so-called ‘no-fault evictions’ (known as Section 21 notices) and making sure landlords adhere to a legally binding standard on decency.

However, the NRLA found that these proposals are among major areas of concern to landlords.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) believe the proposed reforms to repossession grounds don’t do enough to balance the loss of Section 21 notices.

In fact, almost one in five landlords said that, without Section 21, they won’t be able to operate.

Next steps

The government is currently giving all stakeholders the opportunity to respond the proposals before any Bill is put forward.

In response, the NRLA has submitted the following recommendations to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities select committee:

1. The replacement grounds for Section 21 for possession must be robust, comprehensive, and workable to ensure they have the confidence of landlords.

2. Planned court reforms should not just be enacted but seen to be working before the Government transfers to the new system of tenancies without Section 21.

3. The Government should implement in full the recommendations of the Victims Commissioner’s report concerning anti-social behaviour.