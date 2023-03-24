You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Over half of private tenants faced rent hikes in last year

0
Written by:
24/03/2023
The cost of living crisis is hitting private tenants hard, as rents rise by an average 9.7%
Over half of private tenants faced rent hikes in last year

Over half of those in privately rented properties in England (over 50.6%) saw their rent rise in the year to February 2023, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

This was up from 36% a year earlier.

The proportion that experienced a price increase was highest in London (66.8%) and lowest in the North West (27.9%).

The average percentage increase in rent was 9.7%, up from 7% in February 2022 but, in London, a third of private renters saw a price hike of 10% or more, and the average rise was 12%. Across the country a fifth of renters saw a rent rise of 10% or more.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Runaway rents are crushing the finances of those trapped in increasingly expensive homes. More than half of tenants have seen their rents hiked in the past year, and on average they’re up 10%. It’s no wonder that they face such huge challenges to make ends meet – let alone get onto the property ladder.

“The figures in London are particularly painful, with more than two thirds of rents hiked an average of 12%. Given that private renting is far more common in London – at 29% compared to an average of 19% – the impact is felt even more widely.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, added: “Soaring rents and expensive food prices are driving inflation, and this inflationary pressure will only grow as more renters sign contracts with a higher cost burden. Rising interest rates could also pile more misery on tenants. As well as pushing up mortgage costs for homeowners, the base rate hike could also see a rise in rents as landlords seek to cover their own rising costs.

“It is becoming increasingly important for tenants to plan ahead to ensure they don’t find themselves in a position where they can no longer afford their rent.

“It is worth having a conversation with your landlord to see if you should expect an increase in rent when your contract is up for renewal. Don’t be afraid to haggle. Finding a new tenant could come at a considerable cost to landlords and keeping you as a tenant could be the most economical solution for both parties.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/