Paragon launches four discounted rate mortgages for landlords

24/10/2022
The lender said the new buy-to-let mortgages offer flexibility alongside competitive prices
Paragon Bank has launched a range of discounted standard variable rate (SVR) buy-to-let mortgages.

The lender has launched the four new products specifically for portfolio landlords with four or more mortgaged properties.

The mortgages are available on Houses in Multiple Occupation, multi-unit blocks or single self-contained properties.

All the deals are available up to 75% of the property’s value, and they come in a range of lengths of deal.

Rates start at 3.99% and all four products are offered with free mortgage valuations.

Here’s what’s on offer:

  • A 12-month discounted variable rate at 6.10% with no product fee
  • A 2-year discounted variable rate at 4.09% (or 3.99 on properties with a EPC rating of A to C) with a fee of 1% of the sum borrowed
  • A 3-year discounted variable rate at 4.39% (or 4.29%) on properties with a EPC rating of A to C) with a £5,000 fee.
  • A 5-year discounted variable rate at 4.59%, with a fee of £5,000.

Moray Hulme, director for mortgage sales at Paragon Bank said: “We know that for all of the economic turmoil of the past few weeks, landlords are still seeking to modify their portfolios in response to sustained strong tenant demand. To support this investment, we have launched four discounted SVR products that provide landlords with flexibility and prices that are competitive in today’s market.”

