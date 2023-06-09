You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Paragon launches new buy-to-let mortgages for landlords

09/06/2023
The five-year fixed rates include fee-free and fixed fee options and there's a 12-month discounted deal available too
Paragon Bank has launched a limited-edition buy-to-let range, that includes five-year fee-free and flat fee options.

The buy-to-let specialist lender has introduced nine new limited edition buy-to-let mortgages, including green options, fixed-rate and discounted variable rate products and products for single self-contained properties (SSC) and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

What’s on offer?

The fee-free five-year fixed rates are available for those purchasing or remortgaging single self-contained (SSC) properties, with rates starting at 6.35%, or HMOs at 6.60%.

Alternatively, landlords can select a five-year fixed rate with a flat fee of £2,995, with rates starting at 6.05% for SSCs, or 6.30% for HMOs.

The five-year fixed-rate deals are available at 65% loan-to-value (LTV) on loans up to £500,000.

Paragon has also launched three 12-month discounted rates. These start at 5.50% for SSCs and 5.75% for HMOs and come with a 1.50% fee.

All products include free valuations, no application fees and are available to portfolio landlords – those with four or more buy-to-let mortgaged properties – in England, Scotland and Wales.

Louisa Sedgwick, commercial director at Paragon Bank, said: “We’re delighted to launch a range of limited-edition products that we feel provide something a little different to those offered by many of our competitors.

“Nil and fixed fee options should appeal to landlords wanting higher loan amounts, up to £500,000, alongside the certainty of fixing rates for five years. In addition, we have 12-month discounted variable rate products that provide competitively priced options for those who want to remain active in the market without committing to a longer term.”

She added: “These deals complement our core range, which includes a mix of lower rates and different fees, in addition to options like our track to fix product. Having the ability to secure a new discounted variable rate and then switch to a Paragon fix at any time during the term offers a mix of flexibility and certainty that may be particularly appealing given the fluidity of the current market.”

