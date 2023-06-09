You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Renters: What are your rights if your landlord wants to sell up?

0
Written by:
09/06/2023
Know your rights if your landlord wants to evict you
Renters: What are your rights if your landlord wants to sell up?

Reports this week that a growing number of landlords are looking to sell their properties will have worried many tenants.

The government’s Renter’s Reform Bill aims to protect tenants in the future by banning so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions, but it’s too late for those tenants being served notice now and in the coming weeks.

So what are your rights?

The experts at NerdWallet have pulled together a list of tenant’s rights so you know where you stand if your landlord gives you notice to leave.

Know your rights

1. You have the right to see out the original lease if your landlord is selling. Your tenancy carries on despite the ownership of the property changing and the new owner must allow you to continue living in the property until your fixed term ends.

2. If you’re tenancy is coming to an end and you find yourself on the wrong end of a no-fault eviction, it’s important to check if it is valid. Landlords must give you a section 21 notice via a 6A form. This a legal document which states that the landlord is seeking possession of a property let on an assured shorthold tenancy. It cannot be issued during the first four months of your original tenancy, and critically, you must also be given at least two months’ notice to vacate.

3. Deposits cannot be more than five weeks’ rent, and this must have been placed in a scheme to ensure it’s protected at the time – usually within 30 days of your most recent contract start date.

4. Landlords must also not have charged any prohibited fees when you took out your tenancy. These include fees for things such as gathering references and administration fees.

5. All renters should also receive valid copies of the government’s how to rent guide, an EPC certificate and a gas safety certificate, and without any of the above, the notice does not stand.

6. If you live in a house of multiple occupancy, common in large cities, your landlord is held to even stricter rules, and must either have a licence from the council, or hold a temporary exemption certificate.

7. A no-fault eviction notice is invalid if it is dated within six months following a complaint to your council about repairs, they gave your landlord either an emergency works notice or an improvement notice. The section 21 notice may also be invalid if you got it after writing to your landlord about repairs or bad conditions and the council then gives your landlord an improvement or emergency works notice.

8. If section 21 is invalid, due to any of the above reasons, you have the right to stay. As such, your tenancy will continue until you either voluntarily leave or you are evicted through legal means.

Adam French, personal finance expert at NerdWallet UK, said: “If the notice is valid, and you need help, there are plenty of places you can turn to. The Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Shelter and Generation Rent are great resources, while your local council could also help you find a new property.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/