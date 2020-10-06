You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Rents rising across the UK, except in London

0
Written by:
06/10/2020
Demand for rental property is falling in the capital, but is still holding firm across the rest of the UK
Rents rising across the UK, except in London

The average rent in the UK rose to £987 in September, according to Homelet.

The landlord insurance business said this is 0.2% higher than in August, and up 2.1% on last year.

When London is excluded, the average rent in the UK is lower at £828, but has risen by a greater amount, up 0.4% on last month, and 3.9% on last year.

Rising rents

Ten out of 12 regions showed rising rents between September 2019 and September 2020, with the South West seeing the highest increase of 6.6%.

Managing director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, said: “We’re yet to see demand for UK rental properties decline across the vast majority of the market, despite the issues posed by the wider pandemic such as an increase in unemployment and a heightened level of rental arrears.

“While we did see a fall in rental prices following lockdown, an easing of restrictions has seen the market bounce back at a similar rate to that of the housing market.

“This has been due to those who were stuck in limbo being able to resume with their rental plans and as always, an insufficient level of stock to meet this demand has seen rental prices climb sharply with the more affordable regions of the UK performing much better.”

London falling

However, average rents in London are down over the year, showing a 2.8% fall between September 2019 and September 2020.

Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, said: “The London market is suffering on two fronts. Not only is domestic rental demand waning, but we’ve also seen a reduction in foreign rental demand which is delivering a second blow.

“As a result, agents are slashing rents by as much as a third in an attempt to entice tenants and recoup some form of income for their clients.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Boris Johnson plans 95 per cent mortgage scheme

Low deposit mortgages have been limited since the credit crunch and further restricted during the coronavirus crisis, but could they...

Close