Revealed: The areas with the most and least rental properties

23/12/2022
In some parts of the UK, three in 10 homes are privately rented, with one North West city leading the pack
After London, Manchester is the area with the highest proportion of rented properties, according to money.co.uk.

The comparison site looked at ONS data to calculate the percentage of privately rented properties, to reveal the UK areas with the most and least rental properties outside of the capital.

In Manchester, 31.36% of homes are privately rented. The area has a younger population than the national average and has undergone considerable redevelopment in the last 20 years.

Not far behind Manchester is Brighton and Hove, where around 31% of the homes are privately rented. Like Manchester, Brighton is an attractive spot for young people, with built-up areas generally tending to have a higher number of renters.

Another seaside town, Hastings, comes in just behind Brighton, with just under three in 10 homes being privately rented.

The rest of the top 10 (and the proportion of properties that are privately rented) is as follows:

1. Manchester – 31.36%

2. Brighton and Hove – 31.11%

3. Hastings – 29.82%

4. Oxford – 29.56%

5. Blackpool – 28.38%

6. Reading – 27.67%

7. Cambridge – 27.29%

8. Slough – 26.87%

9. Southampton – 26.53%

10. Bristol – 26.49%.

Where are the least rental homes?

The area where the fewest people choose to rent their home is North East Derbyshire, at just 9.69%. This is the only place in the country where fewer than 10% of homes are privately rented.

In second place is Rochford, located in Essex, where just over 10% of homes are privately rented.

In third place, with just 10.57% of homes privately rented is South Staffordshire in the Midlands.

The rest of the top 10 areas with the lowest percentage of rental properties in the UK are as follows:

1. North East Derbyshire – 9.69%

2. Rochford – 10.32%

3. South Staffordshire – 10.57%

4. Bromsgrove – 10.69%

5. Lichfield – 11.47%

6. Solihull – 11.49%

7. Dudley – 11.71%

8. Maldon – 11.74%

9. Copeland – 11.77%

10. Staffordshire Moorlands – 11.93%.

