Revealed: The cheapest towns and cities to rent a one-bed flat

Rents may have risen sharply over the last year, but these places are still affordable

Kingston-upon-Hull is the most affordable city for renters, said Comparethemarket.

A one-bedroom flat in the centre of the city costs an average of £452.50 per month, making it the most affordable option for renters.

The life insurance team at the comparison site crunched the data to name the cheapest UK towns and cities to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre.

Middlesbrough comes second with an average monthly rent of £475, and Peterborough places third at £536.67 per month on average.

10 cheapest towns and cities

The average cost of a one-bedroom city centre apartment is:

1. Kingston-upon-Hull – £452.50

2. Middlesbrough – £475.00

3. Peterborough – £536.67

4. Bradford – £537.50

=5. Stoke-on-Trent – £550.00

=5. Derby – £550.00

=5. Bolton – £550.00

6. Aberdeen – £552.43

7. Swansea – £617.50

8. Warrington – £700.00

9. Sheffield – £702.78

10. Swindon – £725.00

Cost of living

The research also looked at other costs of living in cities and towns.

It found that Coventry boasts the cheapest monthly public transport pass at £50.

An affordable restaurant meal costs £9 on average in Peterborough, which is cheaper than anywhere else in the country.

Nottingham ranks as the UK’s top city for gen Z’s and millennials. With affordable public transport (£60 p/m), the city has the highest demographic of people aged between 18–30 years old out of all the cities analysed in the study.

Anna McEntee from Comparethemarket said: “Choosing where to live as a young adult can be an important decision – and there are a lot of different aspects to consider. Being happy with your living situation, as well as being able to form strong friendships and social ties, and maintain a healthful diet is key to establishing a good overall level of personal well-being.

It’s great to see there are many cities in the UK that offer good living options for young adults, from affordable public transport, to plentiful job opportunities.”