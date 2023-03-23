You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Revealed: The cheapest towns and cities to rent a one-bed flat

0
Written by:
23/03/2023
Rents may have risen sharply over the last year, but these places are still affordable
Revealed: The cheapest towns and cities to rent a one-bed flat

Kingston-upon-Hull is the most affordable city for renters, said Comparethemarket.

A one-bedroom flat in the centre of the city costs an average of £452.50 per month, making it the most affordable option for renters.

The life insurance team at the comparison site crunched the data to name the cheapest UK towns and cities to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre.

Middlesbrough comes second with an average monthly rent of £475, and Peterborough places third at £536.67 per month on average.

10 cheapest towns and cities

The average cost of a one-bedroom city centre apartment is:

1. Kingston-upon-Hull – £452.50

2. Middlesbrough – £475.00

3. Peterborough – £536.67

4. Bradford – £537.50

=5. Stoke-on-Trent – £550.00

=5. Derby – £550.00

=5. Bolton – £550.00

6. Aberdeen – £552.43

7. Swansea – £617.50

8. Warrington – £700.00

9. Sheffield – £702.78

10. Swindon – £725.00

Cost of living

The research also looked at other costs of living in cities and towns.

It found that Coventry boasts the cheapest monthly public transport pass at £50.

An affordable restaurant meal costs £9 on average in Peterborough, which is cheaper than anywhere else in the country.

Nottingham ranks as the UK’s top city for gen Z’s and millennials. With affordable public transport (£60 p/m), the city has the highest demographic of people aged between 18–30 years old out of all the cities analysed in the study.

Anna McEntee from Comparethemarket said: “Choosing where to live as a young adult can be an important decision – and there are a lot of different aspects to consider. Being happy with your living situation, as well as being able to form strong friendships and social ties, and maintain a healthful diet is key to establishing a good overall level of personal well-being.

It’s great to see there are many cities in the UK that offer good living options for young adults, from affordable public transport, to plentiful job opportunities.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.