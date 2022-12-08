You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Revealed: The most affordable places to rent in the UK

0
Written by:
08/12/2022
The North West dominates the top 10 most affordable areas, but which place came top?
Revealed: The most affordable places to rent in the UK

A new study has revealed the most affordable areas to rent in the UK.

And it found that rental properties in the North West of England cost the least, on average.

The study by money.co.uk sourced average rent prices and incomes from the Office for National Statistics to calculate rent prices as a percentage of monthly income, revealing the most affordable areas to rent in the UK.

Affordable to rent

Copeland, in Cumbria, is the area with the most affordable rent if you’re renting privately, said money.co.uk. Here, the average person earns £2,716 a month, but the average rental prices are just £500.

The neighbouring area of Allerdale has the second most affordable rent, with rental prices making up around a fifth of monthly income. While rental prices are slightly lower here, so are the average earnings. Allerdale contains much of the Lake District, including the town of Keswick and the lakes of Derwentwater and Bassenthwaite.

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria is the third most affordable area to rent, with rental prices making up 23.17% of average earnings. Rental prices here are higher at £550.

The top 10 most affordable places to rent, and the rent as a proportion of average income, are as follows:

1. Copeland, North West (£500) – 18%

2. Allerdale, North West (£495) – 20%

3. Barrow-in-Furness, North West (£550) – 23%

3. Burnley, North West (£450) – 23%

3. Darlington, North East (£475) – 23%

6. County Durham, North East (£475) – 24%

6. Hartlepool, North East (£492) – 24%

8. Hyndburn, North West (£475) – 25%

8. Middlesbrough, North East (£450) – 25%

8. Wigan, North West (£525) – 25%

Least affordable locations

The study also revealed that Kensington and Chelsea is the least affordable area in the UK to rent, with rent costing 67% of a monthly salary on average.

Westminster in London, is the area in the UK with the highest percentage of rental properties, with 42.55% of homes being privately rented.

And North East Derbyshire is the area with the least amount of homes being privately rented, at just 9.69%.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.