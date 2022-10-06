Seven top tips for student landlords

Letting to students can be lucrative, especially in locations with a high proportion of student tenants

Exeter is the English local authority where student property makes up the biggest share of the total property market, said money.co.uk.

Over one in 10 properties in the city are occupied by students.

The price comparison site analysed the number of dwellings in each UK region in comparison to the total number of dwellings occupied by students, to reveal the most lucrative regions to become a student landlord.

Second on the list is Nottingham, which has a large student population of over 60,000, with 10.81% of properties occupied by students.

Third place goes to Newcastle upon Tyne, where 7.66% of properties are occupied by students.

Letting to students can be lucrative. It tends to offer greater yields due to the cheaper purchase prices and higher rent prices. This means that student housing can still be a good investment even if the wider property market dips.

Money.co.uk published its top tips for landlords looking to let property to students.

Top tips for student landlords

1. Make sure to budget for the extra wear and tear that comes with student properties. You’ll probably need to pay for professional cleaners when each group of tenants moves out.

2. You’ll also need to budget for furnishings and white goods, as student properties are expected to be furnished.

3. Make sure that you’re investing in an area with lots of students and look into potential rental yields. Many of the best yields are in university towns in the North, where property is usually cheaper.

4. Do your research around HMOs (houses in multiple occupation). These are properties with three or more tenants from different households and have their own sets of rules that you must abide by. You’ll probably need a special licence to let one of these.

5. You’ll also have to take this into consideration when it comes to insurance, making sure that your policy fully covers an HMO.

6. Make sure that your tenancy agreement is watertight and covers all the bases such as how much notice is required if tenants want to move out.

7. Consider asking for guarantors before reaching an agreement. You may even ask each tenant to provide their own guarantor.