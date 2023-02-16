You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Tenant arrears and void periods fall to six-year low

0
Written by:
16/02/2023
Despite the cost of living crisis, landlords report fewer tenants in arrears
Tenant arrears and void periods fall to six-year low

The proportion of landlords experiencing tenants in rental arrears has fallen to its lowest level since the metric was first tracked in 2017, said Paragon Bank, as has the proportion of vacant rental properties.

A survey of over 750 landlords, carried out by BVA BDRC for the specialist buy-to-let lender, revealed that less than a third (32%) of landlords have had at least one tenant in rental arrears during the previous 12 months.

This follows a fall from 34% against the previous quarter and marks the lowest level of rent arrears in six years.

Richard Rowntree, managing director for mortgages at Paragon Bank, said: “It’s great to see that that the proportion of landlords experiencing tenants who are behind on their rent has fallen to the lowest levels since the metric was first tracked in 2017.

“We do know, however, that the cost-of-living crisis will not impact tenants in the same way, and it is likely that paying rent will be a real challenge for some. From speaking to landlords, we also know that many have good relationships with their tenants and are often open to working with them to overcome any financial issues.”

Low voids

The proportion of landlords reporting void periods during the previous three months also hit a low level.

Fewer than one in four (24%) landlords experienced a vacant rental property in the last three months of 2022, a fall of four percentage points since the previous quarter.

During the same period, a drop from 82 to 70 days was also seen in the average void duration.

However, landlords with larger portfolios of 11 or more properties tended to report having properties vacant for shorter periods of 44 days.

Rowntree added: “It’s extremely encouraging to hear that voids reported by landlords are at their lowest level since 2017.

“This is unsurprising given the demand for privately rented homes, also at record levels. This adds further weight to the argument for investment in affordable housing across all tenures, something that buy-to-let landlords should be recognised for making an essential contribution towards.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.