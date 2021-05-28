You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Tenants increasingly worried about eviction, as ban ends

0
Written by:
28/05/2021
There's been a surge of calls to Citizens Advice on housing issues before the end of the eviction ban on Monday
Tenants increasingly worried about eviction, as ban ends

Rising numbers of renters are calling Citizens Advice for help, as the protections put in place for them during the pandemic come to an end in England.

The ban on evictions comes to an end on Bank Holiday Monday, while the notice period landlords need to give their tenants will be reduced from six to four months.

Citizens Advice data shows a 17% increase in people calling with worries about being evicted from their private rented accommodation, compared to last year.

There has been a 36% increase in the number of tenants seeking help with all types of housing problems over the same period.

The charity’s online housing advice has been viewed over two million times in the first four months of the year.

Falling behind

A survey for Citizens Advice also revealed that almost one in 10 private renters are behind on their rent, totalling over 350,000 tenants across the country.

The average amount of arrears owed has risen by 24% in the last few months, from £730 in November 2020 to £907 in April 2021.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Next week, the sticking plaster applied to the English private rented sector during the pandemic will be ripped off. Ending the eviction ban puts thousands of renters at risk of losing their home.

“The government should put in place a system of grants and government-backed loans for renters in England who are still financially struggling because of Covid-19.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Five parts of the UK where buying is cheaper than renting

The return of 95% mortgages has made it easier for some borrowers with a small deposit to get on the...

Close
+ +