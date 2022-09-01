Are these the best places for a staycation?

Holiday lets have become more popular with landlords due to their potential for high rental yields alongside the strong demand for staycations

Oxford is the best staycation hotspot for a weekend getaway in the UK, according to research by Forbes Advisor.

The travel insurance experts said the city had a winning combination of a wide choice of restaurants and local attractions, reasonable cost of Airbnb stays at just £116 a night, and good local transport.

Forbes Advisor scored UK locations based on the cost of eating out and the average price of a local Airbnb among other factors, even including the price of a bottle of beer.

Second place went to York with a high number of attractions and restaurants, alongside cheap taxi fares in the city.

Cambridge took the third place as a staycation hotspot, with Guildford and Nottingham making up the top five.

Laura Howard, personal finance expert at Forbes Advisor, said: “The continued prospect of flight and airport disruptions, lingering Covid testing requirements in some popular overseas destinations, and rising living costs are just some of the many good reasons why a short break within the UK might appeal this autumn.

“And the good news is, our very own shores have so much to offer in terms of history, architecture, nature and scenery.

“Our research ranks the top staycation hotspots based on costs of local accommodation, eating out, and transport in and around the town or city – as well as the number of local attractions to visit once you are there.”