You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Three-quarters of landlords have supported tenants with cost of living

0
Written by:
16/09/2022
Rent freezes or payment holidays are just two of the ways landlords are helping tenants as prices rise
Three-quarters of landlords have supported tenants with cost of living

Three quarters (75%) of residential landlords have taken steps to support tenants during the current cost-of-living crisis, according to Shawbrook.

The specialist lender found that the majority of tenants (85% ) have made lifestyle changes to cope with inflationary pressures, but landlords are helping them too.

A quarter (25%) said they have frozen rents, while 22% have offered a payment holiday to tenants who needed it.

More than a fifth (22%) have offered those who are struggling with their finances a reduction in rent, and 19% have offered rent inclusive of bills.

More than a quarter (26%) of landlords have also made energy efficiency upgrades, such as insulation, double glazing or a new boiler, to their properties to help with rising energy bills.

Considering support

One in seven (14%) landlords said they haven’t made any changes yet in response to the cost-of-living crisis but would be willing to do so if their tenants are having financial difficulties in the future.

More than a third (36%) of renters surveyed said they would consider asking for a reduction in rent, and 35% would consider asking for a rental holiday.

Emma Cox, MD of real estate at Shawbrook, said: “With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of easing, it’s encouraging to see responsible landlords play their part in reducing the burden their tenants are facing. Our research showed that a third of tenants are already starting to cut back on essentials like food shopping due to rising costs.

“In order to have a fair and sustainable rental market, its vital that landlords are open to supporting their tenants through hard times. Reducing rents or offering payment holidays will help tenants during the worst of the crisis and get them back on their feet.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.