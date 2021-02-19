 + +
Three-quarters of tenants happy with landlord

Direct communication could be key to a healthy relationship between landlords and tenants
Three-quarter of tenants (75%) describe relationships with their landlords as “good” or “very good”, according to Mashroom – and 89% of landlords feel the same way.

The letting agent alternative found that 59% of tenants cited strong communication as the reason for liking their landlord, while 67% of landlords agreed that being communicative was the reason for their good relationship with tenants.

The research also showed 59% of tenants deal with their landlord directly and 53% of landlords manage their own properties.

Longer leases

That direct communication is leading to tenants and landlords staying together for longer, too. A third of tenants said they live in their rented homes for between two and five years, with 23% staying for more than half a decade.

Stepan Dobrovolskiy, CEO of Mashroom, said: “Tenants and landlords often see each other as enemies, but a lack of communication is usually the reason why relationships break down. This could be because a letting agent or property manager is acting as the go-between but isn’t relaying the information correctly.

“When landlords and tenants communicate directly, however, the results are better – whether it’s arranging repairs or paying the rent on time. From what we’ve seen, by having strong lines of communication, both landlords and tenants have more respect for each other. This builds healthier relationships that create a better renting environment for everyone involved.”

