Which towns have the best availability of university accommodation?

Over half of students want to rent property, but some university towns have a limited choice

Warwick University ranks top when it comes to the availability of student accommodation, according to StripeHomes.

The property developer looked at the best universities for student accommodation availability as students prepare to start their courses next month.

The amount of student-specific accommodation available in Warwick accounts for 71% of all rental properties listed online.

Kent (67%), Dundee (59%), Swansea (58%) Newcastle and Northumbria (56%) also rank as some of the best universities in terms of the volume of student-specific accommodation as a percentage of all available rentals.

Low availability

At the other end of the scale are King’s College London, Imperial College London and the London School of Economics. Just 5% of the accommodation currently available to rent in the City of Westminster is specifically designated as student accommodation.

Queen Mary’s in Tower Hamlets (6%), the SOAS University of London (10%) and UCL also rank as some of the worst where the volume of current, available student accommodation is concerned.

Managing director of StripeHomes, James Forrester, said: “Investing in student accommodation can be a smart move as the ever-revolving carousel of tenant demand for student-specific properties can ensure a constant stream of rental income.

“Many students will have completed their current year in an online capacity, but going to university is a physical life experience that is unlikely to be replaced by the trend of remote working currently sweeping many workplaces.

“Even in the current climate, there remains a strong demand for student accommodation surrounding universities all over the nation, presenting a great opportunity for property investors and developers to step up and provide these much-needed homes.”