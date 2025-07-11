Menu

Coventry cuts mortgage rates for landlords

Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
11/07/2025
Updated:
11/07/2025
Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates on its limited company buy-to-let mortgages.

Coventry for intermediaries – the broker facing arm of Coventry Building Society – has reduced all of its limited company buy-to-let rates by up to 0.19 percentage points.

The cuts are on both remortgage and purchases applications and include two- and five-year fixed rates.

Highlights of the new range include;

· A two-year fixed rate at 5.81%, up to 75% LTV with no product fee – available for purchase

· A five-year fixed rate at 5.1%, up to 75% LTV with £3,999 product fee – available for remortgage.

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships, at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re seeing more and more landlords turning to limited companies to manage their portfolios. Our latest rate reductions are designed to give them more choice and value in a market that’s still evolving.”

