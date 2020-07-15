You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Yorkshire Building Society launches mortgage for holiday homes

0
Written by:
15/07/2020
With more people opting for staycations this year and beyond, renting out a holiday home has become an attractive investment
Yorkshire Building Society launches mortgage for holiday homes

Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) Commercial Mortgages has launched a new buy-to-let mortgage.

The deal is targeted specifically at landlords buying holiday let properties in prime UK tourist locations.

Holiday homes have been a significant and growing sector of the UK economy, said YBS, with British residents taking more than 99 million overnight trips in England last year, spending £19.4bn.

It said that queries from investors wanting to buy holiday lets are up 25 per cent in some areas since the Stamp Duty holiday was announced and, with foreign trips under restrictions, the outlook for the domestic tourism sector are optimistic.

The holiday home mortgage

The mutual lender has launched its limited company buy-to-let mortgage to focus on holiday homes on the South Coast, South West, Wales and the Lake District.

The new holiday home mortgage is a five-year fixed rate at 3.85% for loans up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV), with a maximum loan amount of £1m.

Allan Griffiths, YBS Commercial Mortgages regional director, said: “We know the UK tourism industry has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, but as restrictions ease, staycations are soaring in popularity.

“We hope that the launch of our new targeted product for this sector specific need will help to support the tourist industry in these areas.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
What are the new property ‘must-haves’?

A quarter of future home movers have switched up their priorities during lockdown

Close