You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Young adults moving out after the pandemic pushed rents up

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
21/06/2023
Demand for rental homes remains high, putting upwards pressure on rents
Young adults moving out after the pandemic pushed rents up

A 300,000 surge in young adults moving out of their family homes during the pandemic increased rental demand and led to a rise in rent, analysis has showed.

Generation Rent looked at figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and found that in June 2019, 6.66 million 15 to 34-year-olds lived with their parents, accounting for 40.1 per cent of people in this age group.

When offices and universities closed due to lockdowns, people moved back in with their families and by June 2021, this figure rose to 6.97 million, or 42.3 per cent of people aged 15 to 34.

300,000 young adults moving out of their parents’ homes added to rental demand since the end of pandemic restrictions in 2021, which has allowed landlords to name their price.

When lockdown measures started to be lifted, the number of people aged 15 to 34 living with their families dropped by 307,000.

Generation Rent also found that the size of the deposit protection system increased by 101,000 in 2020 to 2021, which was 50 per cent down on pre-pandemic averages of 150,000 each year. However, this surged in 2021 to 2022 by 217,000 and rose again in 2022 to 2023 to 226,000, suggesting more renters had joined the market.

A drop in rental demand did cause average rents to fall in the 12 months to 2021, but this rebounded in 2021 to 2022 with a 12.3 per cent rise in average rents across the UK.

The organisation said this contradicted the idea that rents had gone up because of low stock.

How sustainability can be a new opportunity for your business

This was reflected by the English Housing Survey which showed that there were 178,000 more private rental homes in England between 2020 to 2022.

Less movement

Generation Rent said tenancy deposit data showed that tenants were less likely to move from their properties than they were before the pandemic. It said this was first because of restrictions and uncertainty, but more recently because of higher rents.

This insight was based on the proportion of tenancy deposits being returned to renters, which came to 31 per cent in the year to March 2023, compared to 40 per cent in 2019. However, this was slightly higher than the 28 per cent of deposits that were returned in 2021 to 2022.

The organisation said the lack of movers meant there was more competition for empty properties.

Generation Rent said: “The failure to build enough homes in recent decades has left the country unprepared for the huge spike in demand since the end of restrictions. The failure of the welfare system to respond to rising rents has left renters on low incomes even more exposed to the cost of living crisis.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/