You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Lockdown boosted purchasing power of some first-time buyers

0
Written by:
30/07/2020
The ability to save money combined with potentially lower property prices has benefitted those who can access a mortgage
Lockdown boosted purchasing power of some first-time buyers

Some first-time buyers have been indirectly helped by the lockdown, as they been able to save their deposit faster than planned, said The Nottingham.

The building society found that 23% of those planning to buy their first property have been able to save more during the lockdown.

One in five should be able to buy sooner because mortgage rates have fallen during the crisis, partly due to the Bank of England base rate dropping to 0.1% in March, its lowest rate ever.

Of these people, 36% think lower mortgage rates could help them buy their first home six months earlier than they had originally planned, and 23% think it could speed up the process by over a year.

Buying opportunity

Over a third of first-time buyers (35%) believe falling property prices caused by the coronavirus will mean they will be able to buy sooner than planned.

One in five (21%) expect the current situation to speed up the process by up to 12 months, and a further 14% by over a year.

Ben Osgood, senior mortgage manager at The Nottingham, said: “Falling interest rates and property prices could mean that many people saving to get on to the property ladder could do this sooner than they originally thought possible.

“We also recognise that in the current environment, with finances impacted and some products have stricter criteria or being withdrawn, it could be harder to secure a mortgage. This is why first-time buyers and those looking to remortgage should consider a whole-of-market broker service to find the mortgage that’s right for them.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Sorry. No data so far.

Guide to borrowing past retirement age

As an older borrower, you may be concerned that a lender will not offer you a mortgage pas...

Mortgage market biased against homeowners

Buy-to-let property investors are unfairly favoured in the mortgage market, an independent...

Should buy-to-let investors ‘go Dutch’?

The Netherlands is revealed as Europe’s top buy-to-let property hotspot

Private sector tenants in poverty double in decade

The number of private rented sector tenants in poverty has doubled in the last decade from...

Large mortgage broker firm launches with fees of over 1%

An insurance firm has launched a mortgage advice service

Second steppers targeting detached properties

Those living in their first home are increasingly looking to reduce the steps to their lon...

Mortgage Calculators

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Revealed: Britain’s new homebuying hotspots

Summer staycations are fuelling demand for properties in homegrown holiday destinations, as travelling abroad remains complicated

Close