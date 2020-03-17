You are here: Home -

Major lenders offer three-month payment holiday for those affected by Coronavirus

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
17/03/2020
Chancellor announces range of financial measures, including new support for mortgage borrowers
Major lenders offer three-month payment holiday for those affected by Coronavirus

Mortgage lenders will offer borrowers a three-month holiday on repayments if they are facing difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) made the announcement during the government’s second daily update on the coronavirus.

Sunak said: “People will not have to pay a penny towards their mortgage cost while they get back on their feet”.

He added he would announce further measures in the coming days to help support people’s financial security.

This news comes as a number of lenders confirmed they will relax on rules to help borrowers who are unable to make mortgage repayments due to the pandemic.

Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest were the latest banks to announce support for mortgage customers, with both saying borrowers would not have a black mark on their credit history if they missed payments due to the virus.

The support for landlords and tenants through this measure is not yet clear.

Sam Harhat, head of financial services at Andrews Property Group, said: “The Government’s backing of mortgage holidays of up to three months for struggling households is clearly welcome but, as ever, the devil is in the detail.

“If this is a smooth and seamless process that will enable homeowners to self-isolate without having to worry about their mortgage payments then clearly it is a significant move in the right direction.

“Exactly how much lenders are onside remains to be seen, as are the logistics of such a major initiative, but on the surface this is exactly the kind of bold action homeowners wanted to see.

“It remains to be seen if the mortgage holiday will extend to landlords who may be struggling if their tenants are in financial difficulty.

“The elephant in the room, of course, is how the Government will be helping the huge numbers of tenants who may also struggle with their rental payments.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Coronavirus to increase pain for already ‘squeezed’ landlords

Tenants could struggle to pay their rent, affecting landlords' ability to meet their mortgage repayments

Close